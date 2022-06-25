Popular hair entrepreneur, Chioma Ikokwu who is better known as Chioma Goodhair turned a year older on June 25

The fashion enthusiast who is a cast member of The Real Housewives of Lagos, shared some new photos to celebrate

A few days ago, Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie took to her Instagram page to mark her birthday in style

Birthdays are special days and for fashion lovers, there is no better time to experiment with new looks!

Chioma Ikokwu of the Goodhair brand turns a year older on June 25 and in honour of her birthday, the Real Housewives Of Lagos star posted some stunning new photos.

The fashionista rocked a gold look for her birthday. Credit: @chiomagoodhair

In the stack of photos shared, the style enthusiast is seen sporting a gold structured look by fashion designer, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.

The glossy costume dress featured a hood-like design which hung stiffly over her head, and a cut-out design around her thighs.

