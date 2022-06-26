Nollywood actress turned businesswoman, Caroline Danjuma, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday

The Real Housewives oOf Lagos star shared a series of photos in which she dazzled in a regal red dress

Only a few hours ago, fellow RHOL star, Chioma Goodhair glowed in a gold custom fit for her birthday celebration

Caroline Danjuma is a lover of all things luxury and attention-commanding looks, and for her birthday, she came through representing!

The actress rocked a red look for her birthday. Credit: @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress and Real Housewives Of Lagos star turned 35 on June 26 and took to her Instagram page to celebrate with some stunning photos.

In the photos, the biracial beauty donned a red dress with a deep sweetheart neckline and a halterneck strap.

The dress which was designed in a mermaid form featured tulle ruffles around the flounce. She finished off the regal look with a cute tiara-like headpiece worn over her low-bun hairdo.

Check out the full look below:

