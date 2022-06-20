Cynthia Obi-Uchendu recently had reasons to celebrate as her brother got married to the love of his life

For her look as the sister of the groom, she donned a red 'George' wrapper with an off-shoulder corset top

In her Instagram post, the mother of two revealed that the fabric which she repurposed belonged to her late mother

The 'George' fabric is a timeless fashion and this explains why a lot of women successfully pull off impressive stylish looks with this fabric.

One of such people is Cynthia Obi-Uchendu whose latest Instagram post has warmed the hearts of many people.

The fashionista revealed the fabric belonged to her late mum. Credit: @justcynthia_o

Source: Instagram

Cynthia, who is a fashion entrepreneur and the wife of media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, showed up for her brother's wedding ensuring she brought their late mother along.

In a photo shared via her Instagram page, the gorgeous lady posed in a red 'George' wrapper with an off-shoulder corset top.

She paired the look with a gorgeously-styled headgear and sported a single strand of coral beads as a neckpiece.

In her caption, she revealed that the fabric originally belonged to her mother and that she had to repurpose the style for the wedding just so their late mother would be with them to celebrate.

The post reads:

"It's been 5 years since my mum passed away and today, my brother gets traditionally hitched. Had to make sure a piece of her was was here to celebrate with us today. So I repurposed one of her old george wrappers for the day. Love you mum!"

