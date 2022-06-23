Popular Yoruba actor, Lateef Adedimeji, and his screen goddess wife, Mo Bimpe, recently marked 6 months of marriage

The celebrity couple took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate with some creative new photos

In the trending new photos, Lateef and Mo were pictured in outfits heavily inspired by the Victorian era

Love is a beautiful thing and for the Adedimejis, there is no better time to celebrate it than every moment spent together.

While many people often wait for a year to celebrate anniversaries, Lateef and Mo Bimpe Adedimeji have proven that rules are meant to be broken.

The couple marked their 6th month wedding anniversary. Credit: @saheedsolution

Source: Instagram

In honour of their 6th month wedding anniversary, the couple held a photoshoot which saw them posing for snapshots dressed in retro ensembles heavily inspired by the Victorian era.

Posing with a Dane gun, Lateef donned a navy blue belted jacket designed in form of an American civil war soldier.

His wife, Mo Bimpe, on the other hand, was a beautiful princess in a white and blue ball dress with off-shoulder sleeves and a cute white sun umbrella. She complimented the look with elbow-length gloves.

Sharing the photos on her page, Mo Bimpe tagged them 'King Arthur X Queen Guinevere'.

Part of Lateef's caption reads:

"She wanted to explore different things today and that was exactly what we did, we’ll be sharing more here "

See photos below:

