Big Brother Naija reality star, Khloe, has taken to social media to share some new photos rocking a pink look

The 2018 Double Wahala star posed in a two-piece ensemble looking like an African version of a Barbie

Only a while ago, fellow 2018 star, Alex Unusual attended an award show rocking a gorgeous ankara ensemble

Abiri Oluwabusayomi Khloe, who is better known as Koko, has long proven to be a boss when it comes to fashion and style, and this time is no different.

The reality TV star dazzled in a pink look. Credit: @kokobykhloe

Source: Instagram

The 2018 Big Brother Naija reality TV star recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos in which she rocked an all-pink ensemble.

In the stack of photos, she donned a two-piece set that comprised of a long-sleeved crop top with a skirt that had a bold bow in the front.

She wore her hair in two buns with a pink band around each bun.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Swipe to see more photos below:

Ankara style inspiration: Alex Unusual slays in stunning green ensemble, shares photos

Alex Unusual is one reality star who has continued to prove she knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style.

Whether in traditional or English wear, the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality star has won herself the hearts of many fashion lovers in Nigeria.

Just recently, the reality star/top brand influencer attended an award ceremony and did so in grand style.

She took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself rocking a green ankara dress that brought out her curves.

Purple royalty: Toyin Lawani serves dose of gorgeousness in 2-in-1 transformer dress

Toyin Lawani is unarguably one of the most talented fashion bosses in Nigeria especially when it comes to African wear and it is not hard to see why.

The self-acclaimed 'King of Fashion' has proven to have an affinity for multifaceted fashion pieces and this time is no different.

The fashion designer and stylist recently shared some new photos of herself in a gorgeous purple design.

The dress features a see-through corset bodice with illusion sleeves and applique embellishments.

Source: Legit.ng