Popular Nigerian media personality, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori who is known as Kiekie turned a year older on June 20

Kiekie took to her Instagram page of over 1 million followers to share some drop-dead gorgeous photos

The popular content creator looked stunning in a velvet-like dress which had some intricate details in the chest area

Birthdays are special days and when you're a fashionista, it goes without saying that glamming up for that day is a given.

This is certainly the case for Kiekie who turned a year older on June 20.

The actress marked her birthday in style. Credit: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Real name Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, the fashion enthusiast shared some amazing photos in honour of her new age and the look is pure perfection.

In the photos shared via her Instagram page of over 1 million followers, Kiekie sported a velvet-like dress featuring some intricate details.

The dress comprised of a side drape, a structured corset bodice with heavily bejewelled shoulders and neckline.

She paired the @jenrewa number with a set of gold earrings. Her hair was artistically styled in a threaded form.

Swipe to see more photos below:

