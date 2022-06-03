The 2021 Big Brother Naija reunion show premiered on Thursday, June 2, and it proved to be a night of glamour

The ladies of the Shine Ya Eyes edition pulled all the stops with their fabulous and dazzling ensembles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how eleven BBNaija ladies showed up for the much-anticipated show

If you think the 2021 Big Brother Naija show brought the well-deserved drama and fashion then you're in for even more entertainment as the reunion show has officially begun.

The show premiered on Thursday night, June 2, and the ladies made sure to bring their A-game to the show.

The ladies brought their A-game to the show. Credit: @officialsaskay, @liquorose, @theangeljbsmith, @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

With the exception of Maria who is yet to unveil the full look of her pink ensemble on Instagram, Legit.ng takes a look at how eleven ladies turned up for the show.

Check them out below:

1. Saskay

The ebony beauty opted for an angelic look in white by Xtrabrideslagos and it definitely worked for her.

The ensemble which could pass for a civil union bridal look featured a lace top and a pair of floor-length straight pants with a side draping.

She sported short curly hair and scarlet lips.

2. JMK

The curvaceous lady brought shimmer, shine and some legs to the show!

She donned an off-shoulder red dress with a dramatic slit at the front revealing her flawless legs.

Looking fabulous in an Amy Aghomi number, she sported a bridal-ish updo with two curly locks framing her glammed-up face.

3. Nini

The ivory beauty came through with the sunshine in a yellow number by Lasosa.

The beautiful dress featured a mini dress lining and exaggerated long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

She sported a centre part, dark hair which she let fall down her shoulders.

4. Liquorose

The Shine Ya Eye finalist redefined elegance in a dazzling emerald green ensemble by House Of Dova.

The outfit featured a strapless form-fitting maxi dress with an off-shoulder satin robe in a solid green number.

With her hair cascading her shoulders, she rocked glossy red lips and dropping earrings.

5. Angel

The controversial star stuck to her daring sense of style in a red dress designed by Sewasimi.

The dress made with lace and plain satin featured double thin straps, a side train and a thigh-high side slit.

She wore her hair in a regal updo with bold earrings.

6. Queen

The leader of the Monarchs came through with the royal glam in a stunning yellow dress by Maryam Elisha of Rikaoto.

The hooded floor-length dress with long sleeves flattered her curves and she made sure to remind people of her name by finishing off the look with a cute tiara.

7. Tega

The mother of one brought some shine to the show in a silver and white dress by Trendyscloset.

The heavily bejewelled dress featured a bow-like design around the bust and a plunging neckline with sheer fabric.

She sported a wine coloured bob hair and silver earrings.

8. Princess

The curvy belle dazzled in a two-tiered mermaid dress by Nonnistics.

The lovely dress featured an illusion neckline with a choker and sweetheart design.

She let her hair pour in a centre part style and sported a nude shade of makeup.

9. Jackie B

The curvy beauty brought some drama with her outfit and it was indeed buzzworthy.

The dress designed by Kuluabuja saw Jackie glammed up in a black dress with a burnt orange ruffle design along the hemline on her shoulders down to her hips.

Her makeup and hair were certainly on point.

10. Arinola

The reality star and fashion designer was a daring princess in a blue ballgown designed by her brand, Nola Black.

The tulle number featured a peekaboo around the midriff and sides, with coordinating gloves. She paired the look with a blonde hairdo.

11. Peace

It appears this gorgeous belle decided to twin with her close pal/colleague, Arin as she too sported something very similar.

She rocked a Modellaserah Cinderalla dress in blue with a sweetheart neckline and a tulle ruffle mono strap.

Just like Arin, she sported a blonde hairstyle which she packed to the back.

The ladies of the Shine Ya Eye edition undoubtedly put in the work in ensuring they showed up slaying their various looks and we love to see it!

