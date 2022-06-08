The ladies of the 2021 Big Brother Naija reality show have proven to be boss babes when it comes to fashion and style

From the likes of Liquorose to Maria, these ladies have at one point or the other caused quite a buzz with their fashion choices

As the reunion show continues, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times the Shine Ya Eyes ladies dazzled in white

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show has produced quite a number of fashionistas whose sense of style continues to endear a lot of people to them.

From casual wear to formal and even traditional looks, these reality TV stars have proven to know their onions when it comes to looking fabulous.

The stars have at one point rocked outfits in white. Credit: Liquorose, Beatrice Agba, Nini Singh

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at seven Shine Ya Eyes female stars in some of the moments they rocked white ensembles.

Check out the photos below:

1. Liquorose

The BBNaija finalist and top brand influencer looked gorgeous in a Julyet Peters number.

The white ensemble comprised of a peplum top featuring a corset-styled bodice, a plunging neckline and a leg of mutton sleeves.

She paired the look with some straight pants and wore her hair in a high bun.

2. Beatrice

This Shine Ya Eyes star came through with the sass in this stunning number for the reunion show.

She sported a white set featuring an elaborate ruffle at the front part of the corset top which she wore over a pair of fitted shorts.

Beatrice added some sparkle to the look with her pink Fedora hat and scarlet lips. The look was designed by Pherla Nuba.

3. JMK

The curvaceous reality TV star showed up for the second episode of the show in a boss chic ensemble.

She rocked a sleek suit set with a bedazzled corset underneath. Wearing her hair in a low, long ponytail, she sported a nude shade of makeup.

The ensemble was also designed by Julyet Peters.

4. Peace

A while ago, the slim beauty posed for some shots in a dress by colleague Arin's brand, Nola Black.

The mini dress which features a ruffle high collar, puffy sleeves, and a cinched waistline with a ball skirt, flattered Peace's slim silhouette perfectly.

The design has also been rocked by stars like Stephanie Coker and Eku Edewor.

5. Nini

In January, the biracial beauty served a large dose of boss chic vibe in a powerful look that left her fans in awe.

Sporting Bantu knots, Nini posed for some studio shots in a white pant suit with a button-embellished jacket and fur on the shoulders.

The look was put together by celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire.

6. Saskay

The ebony beauty opted for an angelic look in white by Xtrabrideslagos and it definitely worked for her.

The ensemble which could pass for a civil union bridal look featured a lace top and a pair of floor-length straight pants with a side draping.

She sported short curly hair and scarlet lips.

7. Maria

The BBNaija star shared several photos for her birthday and one of them was in a white attire

She posed with a horse in a regal white maxi dress with sheer detailing and a waist-high slit showing off her legs.

The look was put together by Amy Aghomi.

The stars have proven to be queens when it comes to slaying in monochromatic ensembles and we are totally here for it!

Source: Legit.ng