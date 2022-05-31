Popular Nollywood actress/entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo, recently left her fans in awe when she posted some clips of her look to an event

The film star who is also a cast member of Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) donned a yellow and gold dress

The look has earned her compliments from several internet users who find it exceptional and a style goal

There are numerous reasons why we love Iyabo Ojo and one of them is certainly the fact that she never misses an opportunity to pull off a stylish fit.

Whether western or Afrocentric, be rest assured that the Nollywood actress will always nail it.

The actress looked pretty in the ensemble. Credit: Iyabo Ojo

Just recently, she shared some videos of herself looking all glammed up in an eye-catching number.

The yellow look which featured gold and sheer embellishments saw Iyabo looking like pure royalty.

The dress which was form-fitting also had a dramatic slit in front. She paired the look with a yellow gele, an embellished yellow hand fan and a gold clutch purse.

Check out the video below:

Fashion lovers compliment Iyabo Ojo's look

millhse1:

"Stunning tha dress too."

metotty:

"The tailor ate!"

teeohkei:

"She’s a whole mood."

jcnhelberg:

"What do I exactly like about this dress? Uhmmm… everythang! So much finesse!"

