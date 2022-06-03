James Brown has left social media users buzzing with reactions after he posted a new video of himself

In the video, the popular cross-dresser and social media influencer is seen looking dapper in a brown suit

Several internet users have reacted to the video with some complimenting the effeminate social media star

Internet sensation and social media influencer, James Brown is gearing up for his book launch and his fans cannot wait.

The cross-dresser recently posted a video of himself that has got his fans and followers buzzing with reactions.

The social media influencer shared a new video of him rocking a suit. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown

The effeminate social media star who is known for his dramatic and feminine sense of style switched things up by rocking a masculine look.

In the video which appears to have been recorded in a photo studio, James is seen striking a pose in a coffee brown suit with a white turtleneck top beneath, and a pair of white shoes.

While he may have ditched the more feminine clothes for a more neutral look, he still wore some makeup albeit in a nude shade.

Watch the video below:

Social media users compliment James Brown's masculine look

_the_real_wealth:

"Nah man fit you."

bel_.xoxo:

"What exactly is going on? You're a man today?"

luxeopal_:

"Nice outfits looking like a gee "

jeffisyourdaddy:

"Ehn ehn fine boy."

favourite6872:

"Confusion everywhere."

josephine_dmw:

"See as you fine for this attire."

mattosky10:

"See as you fine with man clothes,you need to keep it up."

sweet_onos:

"Oshey !!! Our Princess of Africa has changed to Prince of Lagos."

debbyzeal02:

"You look so good as a man."

mhiznmaofficial:

"As u dress like man wey u be shey u no like am ni?...see as u fine for that outfit."

