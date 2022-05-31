Big Brother Naija reality star, Chinonso Onyenobi who is better known as Nina Ivy turned a year older on May 31

The 2018 ex-housemate of the Double Wahala edition took to her Instagram page to share some stunning new photos

In the pictures shared on Instagram, the mother of one donned a sultry black dress in honour of turning 26

Nina Ivy has undoubtedly come a long way since her exit from the 2018 Big Brother Naija reality TV show and fans are here for the evolution.

Real name Chinonso Onyenobi, the ivory beauty turned 26 on May 31 and she marked it in classic celebrity style.

The reality star turned 26 on May 31 and shared cool photos. Credit: Nina Ivy

Source: Instagram

Nina who was known for her safe Barbie girl sense of style has completely shed that sweet girl look for something more daring which screams 'grown woman'.

The reality star who is married with a son shared new photos from her birthday shoot in which she donned a black dress that most likely made a lot of jaws hang low.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The black number from Etiquette Mode featured feather accents around the bust area and a dramatic side slit going up all the way to the hip, showing an ample amount of skin.

With her hair parted in the middle, she pulled it to the back save for two locs which framed her face.

For accessory, she wore a chunky gold earring and rocked ombre lips.

Swipe to see more below:

18-year-old girl's revealing prom dress sparks mixed reactions online

Prom nights usually see young adults dressed to the nines in sleek tuxedos and red carpet-worthy ensembles. However, there are some looks that get people talking and a video currently trending online is a clear example.

In the video posted by blogger, @africangirlskillingit, a young lady is seen in a floor-length blue dress against a blue backdrop with white balloons.

However, the top part of the dress is what seems to have caught the attention of many people.

The top part was designed in a revealing style with scanty-fringed patches to cover the breast area leaving little to the imagination.

Source: Legit.ng