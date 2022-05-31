Caroline Hutchings recently took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself in a colourful feather and sheer dress

In December of 2021, Big Brother Naija star, Tacha, posted photos rocking the same design in honour of her birthday

Both dresses were designed by celebrity stylist and image consultant, Mimi Yina who is better known as Medlin Boss

A former Nigerian movie star turned Real Housewives Of Lagos (RHOL) cast member, Caroline Hutchings, recently wowed her fans with yet another video in which she looked all glammed up.

The RHOL star rocked the same feather dress as Tacha. Credit: @carolinehutchings, @symply_tacha

The ivory beauty whose presence on the reality show has been the source of drama doesn't seem to be slowing down in the fashion department either.

In the video posted, the former actress donned a multicoloured feather/sheer strapless dress, designed by Medlin Boss.

She appears to be posing for some snapshots whilst being recorded looking stunning - as per usual.

Carolyn wore her hair in a ponytail and sported no jewellery around her neck.

Check out the video below:

Tacha in the same design

Interestingly, Caroline isn't the first to rock the colourful design. In December of 2021, Tacha had her fans buzzing with reactions when she released some eye-popping snaps in honour of her 26th birthday.

The reality star, who is arguably the first in the design, sported dropping earrings and a bedazzled braided high ponytail updo.

Check out the look below:

