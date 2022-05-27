Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau who is better known as Kaffy has taken to social media to celebrate her children

The professional dancer and mother of two shared some new photos in honour of May 27 which is Children's Day

The entertainer and her kids - a boy and a girl - wore matching blue ankara ensembles in honour of the day

May 27 marks the celebration of kids in Nigeria and several celebrities have taken to social media to honour their kids.

One of such people is Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau and we love how she marked the day.

The dancer rocked coordinating outfits with her kids. Credit: @kaffydance

Source: Instagram

Popularly known as Kaffy, the entertainer pulled out all the stops for Children's Day slay and the results are nothing short of amazing.

The proud mother of a boy and a girl took to her Instagram page to share several photos of and with her beautiful children rocking matching outfits.

The 41-year-old slayed in a blue strapless jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline and a light brown gele.

While her son looked suave in ankara kaftan and plain blue pants, her daughter looked pretty in a tulle dress with a top made from the same ankara as them.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng