Big Brother Naija 2018 reality TV star, Cynthia Nwadiora who is better known as Cee-C has shared some new photos

The Double Wahala ex-housemate/brand influencer was among the stars at the recently-held Fenty launch in Lagos

The fashion enthusiast stepped out for the event sporting a rather stylish shirt dress from a Nigerian clothing brand

When it comes to luxury fashion, Cee-C is undoubtedly a boss who knows how to pull some head-turning looks.

The reality TV star rocked a shirt dress for the event. Credit: @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, she is still very much into affordable fashion and most importantly, affordable Nigerian brands.

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand was recently launched in Nigeria and the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star was among the celebrities who turned up for the event.

In classic Cee-C style, the top brand influencer turned up sporting a chic and stylish look for the event.

The curvaceous belle donned a silk shirt dress with oversize sleeves from Nigerian womenswear brand, 3am By Alex.

According to a post on their page, the outfit costs N20k.

Swipe to see how Cee-C styled her shirt dress:

