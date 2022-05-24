Popular social media influencer and entrepreneur, Amarachi Amusi who is known as Ashmusy, has received heart online over her fashion choices

The Instagram content creator posted several videos and photos in an ankara dress that revealed her cleavage

Many internet users have reacted with mixed feelings over the nature of the style which many tagged as too revealing and undersized

Amarachi Amusi may be loved for her content creating skills but it appears she may have attracted some heat over her recent choice of outfit.

Popularly known as Ashmusy, the Instagram influencer and entrepreneur recently posted videos and photos rocking a mixed print ankara dress.

The look has sparked reactions. Credit: @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

In the video, the influencer is seen dancing and showing off her curves in the corset bodice dress which revealed an ample amount of cleavage that appeared partly crushed in the dress.

However, the nature of the style seemed to only please the wearer as her comment section was filled with criticisms over the dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users share thoughts

_vikeyofficial:

"Abeg she should be moderate in her doings she be doing da most all the time."

valerieazu:

"She can't even bend"

moboladele:

"Nothing beautiful about this."

miri_oils:

"Unless it's not normal breast dat I know because for sure, it will hurt."

dianichka804:

"Too extra Biko not necessary, she be doing too much."

obotolubunmi:

"Are sure this is for you, is too tight o."

nkemka_victory:

"Biko not for her ni, the style is fine but it's surly not her size."

talk2rita:

"What’s this ? Looking tacky."

amakweheleno:

"This is not her size biko."

walbeezy:

"Looks like it hurts."

ewere_i:

"Nothing beautiful."

Nigerians react as woman with very high-slit dress struggles to cover herself in trending video

A lady's decision to rock a rather daring outfit to an event has been met with mixed reactions on social media.

While high slits are currently in vogue, it appears not every slit makes the cut in what is considered elegant fashion.

A video shared by the comic page, Krakshq, shows a lady at an event in a fitted floor-length dress with its slit going up all the way, just inches shy of her waist.

Source: Legit.ng