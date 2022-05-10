Over the weekend, several Nigerian celebrities stepped out to honour Nollywood actress Ini Edo as she celebrated her birthday

Among the stars who were in attendance were actresses Osas Ighodaro and Eve Esin who were spotted in similar looks

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how the fashionista celebrities each style the black fringed dress

On Sunday, May 8, Ini Edo threw a bash for her 40th birthday and it was indeed a night to remember.

The veteran Nollywood actress and entrepreneur had on April 23, marked her 40th birthday with some gorgeous photos in which she rocked different stylish looks.

Two Nollywood stars, Osas Ighodaro and Eve Esin were among the stars at the event and things got pretty interesting as the ladies showed up in matching looks.

The stars were spotted in the same design. Photo credit: @thelagospaparazzi for @officialosas, @eveesin

Osas Ighodaro in a fringed dress

The curvaceous mother of one stepped out for the birthday bash in a shimmering fringed min dress.

The hot number was designed by clothing brand, The Studio by S.B Youme - a brand which has designed dresses for other stars like OAP Toolz, Omawumi and Rita Dominic.

Osas paired the look with some high-platform strappy black Gucci heels and poured her hair down while sporting pearl-like dropping earrings.

Check out the post below:

Eve Esin in a fringed dress

The popular actress who is also known as Kokoma was also at the birthday party, wearing the same design.

Interestingly, hers was designed by Medlin Boss, a celebrity stylist and designer.

Eve slayed her fringed look by accessorising with a shiny clutch purse and a pair of strappy sandals. She wore her hair in a low bun, sporting some braids in her curls.

Check out her look below:

