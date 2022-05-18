Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Anyidons remembered the good an akara seller showed him in the past and appreciated her in a beautiful way

The musician stormed her shop with his entourage unannounced and sprayed money all over the place

The woman couldn't believe her eyes and burst into tears as she appreciated good for the blessing that came her way

A woman's kindness to a singer when he wasn't well-to-do was appreciated in a lovely way that made her emotional.

Singer Anyidons shared a video reposted by @gossipmilltv on Instagram showing the moment he stormed the shop of a trader who had helped him in the past.

He sprayed cash in her shop. Photo Credit: @iamanyidons

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, the woman gave him and his friend akara (bean cakes) on credit and didn't disturb them.

Anyidons said he and the friend were poor then and relied on what she gave them as they pursued their music careers.

And they go as far as two months before paying the debts they owe the woman then but she doesn't budge.

The trader attempted to flee at first

In the video, the singer refreshed the trader's memory as he introduced himself and their mission that day.

To the amazement of the woman, he brought out bundles of cash and sprayed them in her shop.

The woman screamed for joy and burst into tears at the sight of this, attracting the attention of passers-by and other traders.

At some points, she tried fleeing the premises but was held back by the singer's entourage. She then went on her knees and tearfully appreciated God.

Watch the video below:

Many knocked the man for spraying money

@cute_vivylove said:

"Nice one Buh why stressing the old woman do you know wat it will take that woman to pack all that money and start recounting it you for just give am the whole bundle like that without spraying,that one wrap is 200k now money no go come complete again."

@selflove_ng said:

"The energy in that spraying hit differently let’s forget about that you got give mama money for hand , the intentions behind the spraying and remembering her was to let people around know that she was nd she’s a nice person."

@iamkelfar said:

"Moral lesson: anybody wey dey sell akara or bread and beans try dey give for credit because one we go credit you back abi nobi so ?"

@iyke3484 said:

"Transfer into her account is better option and also turn off your camera because she no use camera when she was feeding you and friends."

