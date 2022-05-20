A Nigerian lady has shared her WhatsApp conversation with a tailor whom she gave material to sew a dress for her

From the chat, it was discovered that the tailor disappointed her when it got the the deadline as he claimed his hand stopped working

Social media users have reacted to the incident by sharing their experiences with tailors who disappointed them despite giving a deadline

A Nigerian lady identified as Queen Maata has shared her experience with a tailor who disappointed her after promising to make a dress for her.

According to the lady identified as @maatavermillion on Twitter, the tailor had promised to make her dress available on the 19th.

However, from their WhatsApp conversation, it was obvious that the tailor disappointed her and failed his promise.

Lady shares her chat with tailor Photo Credit: Twitter/maatavermillion

Source: Twitter

She sent a WhatsApp message to the tailor informing her that she was coming to take the dress, only for the tailor to say he hasn't even started making it.

The tailor claimed that one of his hands stopped working.

She called him to confirm if he was just joking, but he insisted that his hand was under spiritual attack.

Twitter users share their experiences with tailors

Reacting to the lady's situation, some Twitter users shared their experiences with tailors.

Chisim Isiwe said:

"If you need to use cloth to naija tailor, always give them a deadline with 3weeks of usage."

Kemi Bukola wrote:

"I gave cloth to tailor three days to wedding and this man didn't even care if I was wedding or not. He didn't sew my cloth after promising me and I had to rent a gown the day before my wedding."

Camille Jacob added:

"Omo I don fight tailors so tey I no dey sew cloth for myself again. If you no go allow me attend party with English dress, i no dey come."

See the post below:

