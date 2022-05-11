A bride-to-be recently left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions after sharing her experience with a tailor

According to a video shared by Kraks TV, the lady went for a fitting of her wedding dress a day before her big day

Many internet users have criticised the distraught lady for opting to go for a fitting hours before her wedding

For many women, the wedding day is one of the most important days in their lives and this explains why most ladies go above and beyond to look their best.

This includes ensuring their dress is perfect and ready for their big day - weeks or even months before the wedding.

Well, this was not the case for a lady who went viral online.

The bride-to-be did not get her desired dress. Credit: @krakstv

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the comic page, Kraks TV, a montage of the mermaid dress a lady commissioned her tailor to make can be seen.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the second part of the video, however, things take a sad turn as the bride is seen in the dress made by the tailor and it is a far cry from what she wanted.

One of the obvious flaws of the replicated dress is the sizing as it appears several sizes bigger than the bride-to-be.

In the caption of the video, the lady revealed that she went for a fitting a day before her wedding.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

tour_lanny:

"How you sef go collect your cloth a day to the wedding?"

reji_b:

"I have a question shaaa. Is it that these people don't go for fitting? Even celebrities go for dress fittings to make sure the clothes fit them the way the want. Lmao. Nobody is perfect, so go and meet the tailor for fitting so you can be satisfied with your fit."

epheteaziba:

"That’s a different level of trust to collect your dress a day before your wedding."

yhu_teee:

"Most of these bespoke wedding dresses u see and admire, the bride's go for Dress fitting most times up to 3 times. You should have tried this dress a long time ago."

glambylaraofficial:

"They should be saying the price they pay."

dhunni_xoxo:

"Who collects their wedding dress a day to the wedding ??"

adaberrys_signature:

"Your fave goes for fitting up to 3 times. Appliques and trimmings are glued on their bodies. Beads are tacked on their bodies. Clients please allow your fashion designers do their jobs perfectly. Don’t make them cut corners because it may not come out good. You too madam fashion designer, say NO if you can’t make it. No go dey do pass yourself because of money. Drops."

What I ordered: Abroad lady in shock after seeing photo of her prom dress made in Nigeria

Whether in Nigeria or abroad, tailors who are meant to disappoint would always do so and this is something yet another person has come to realise.

An abroad-based young lady who opted for a red dress for her prom - for some reasons - decided to have it made in Nigeria.

The original design as seen in the video shared by @asoebibella, features thin straps, a sweetheart neckline and a flowing side train which forms a spiral around the waist/hip area.

Source: Legit.ng