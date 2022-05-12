A bride has left many internet users in awe after a video from her wedding day surfaced on social media

In the video, the gorgeous Muslim bride is seen in a jumpsuit wedding look which she later rocks as a dress with the use of an overskirt

In a chat with the designer, Legit.ng learnt about the cost and how long it took to create the piece

It is every bride's dream to stand out on her wedding day and this explains why a lot of ladies go above and beyond just to get that perfect look.

This was definitely the case for a gorgeous lady, Lawal Nafisat, who recently got married to the love of her life.

Bride wows internet users with gorgeous transformer wedding dress

Videos of her ensemble for her wedding have left many people in awe of its gorgeousness.

In the first part of the video, Nafisat is seen in a lacey jumpsuit which she later wears an overskirt on, to give it a ruffle ball-gown look.

Fashion designer, Olabisi Odunne, who designed the dress, shared videos of the look on her Instagram page, earning her compliments from internet users.

In a recent chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, Odunne revealed that the dress took the fashion house a month to create.

About the estimate of the look, she had this to say:

"It would cost about N1 million, give or take."

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

signaturestyling_:

"ART❤️"

fanaticstylist:

"I love how versatile this is ❤️"

miposii:

"This is beautiful "

beescreazione:

"A work of art ❤️"

pelumi_shittu:

"I stan an unconventional bride!"

deesimples:

"Stunning"

Source: Legit.ng