An abroad-based Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share a video of a dress she ordered and what she got

According to the video, she had requested for a red dress with a flowing train to be made as her prom outfit

However, what she got was quite different and this has left social media users buzzing with reactions

Whether in Nigeria or abroad, tailors who are meant to disappoint would always do so and this is something yet another person has come to realize.

The abroad-based young lady who opted for a red dress for her prom - for some reasons - decided to have it made in Nigeria.

The original design as seen in the videeo shared by @asoebibella, features thin straps, a sweetheart neckline and a flowing side train which forms a spiral around the waist/hip area.

However, what she got - at least from the photo sent to her - was a poorly-done version of the dress which did not come with the thin straps but sheer sleeves and a subpar side train.

Social media users react

gylliananthonette:

"You will take picture from veekee james page and give it to one roadside tailor and still price the sowing amount and you expect it to come out same and tailors should be honest too, learn how to say no when you cant make that style."

kachy_o:

"Before I start yabbing the tailor, please how much did you pay? "

nesufu:

"Looks good for a local tailor! If you wanted a dress that is worth thousands then go to a designer who does that.. ‍♀️ . I think it’ll still look good on! They did a good job."

this_timar:

"How much did you pay first of all...Cus y’all be doing too much talking...Someone brought a pic from IG, a dress I know the designer made it with nothing less than 80k,, she came and priced 13k ... so how much did you pay."

adunnimckinson:

"Boya the tailor is your Mummy’s rival cos what’s this wickedness "

mamash_exclusive:

"First, how much did you pay? Second, did you see the picture of the fabric and approve? Third, did you tell the tailor to reduce the train?"

