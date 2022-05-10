Luxury fashion house, Balenciaga, has caused a buzz on social media following their latest release

The high-end brand is reportedly selling 100 pairs of fully destroyed versions of their Paris sneakers

Internet users have reacted to a report suggesting the shoes are selling for a whopping N768,000 which is about $1850

Social media users are buzzing with mixed reactions following Balenciaga's latest campaign which features destroyed shoes going on sale.

For the campaign of their new Paris sneakers, the luxury fashion house released an exaggerated version of the distressed shoes.

The campaign has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @beefalert

Paper reports that according to a release, the still-life portraits of the extremely dirty shoes are simply meant to suggest that the new Paris sneakers "are meant to be worn for a lifetime."

However, there are 100 "extra destroyed" sneakers available for sale in black or white and they're not nearly as tattered and extreme as the fake campaign styles, Paper reports.

Social media users react

niic_xoxox:

"This whole brand is just one loong social experiment surely, testing to see just how gullible we are vs how much expendable cash we have/spend in our quest to be part of the in crowd."

erica_kane85:

"At this point ppl buying it so welp. Might as well buy some converse and throw them in some mud and let your dog chew them much cheaper."

marcell_mane:

"Must be the Michael Jackson thriller edition."

dubblerc:

"At this point they just know most will buy anything with the name branded on it."

ladyscholar:

"These luxury brands really like leaning in to poverty couture."

mamacitajesss:

"They found these shoes in the trash and put their brand on them, that’s it."

share_kingofnewyork:

"If you wear these I’m convinced you burn a lot of money and you smoke a lot of spice."

