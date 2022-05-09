The first-ever Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) fashion show took place on Sunday, May 8 in Victoria Island, Lagos

Among the models on the runway were singer Yemi Alade and popular event host/entertainer, Denerele Edun

A video of the talented Nigerian stars strutting on the runway has since gone viral on social media

The show which was hosted by top fashion designer, Mai Atafo, saw Yemi and Denrele thrill the audience with their runway walk, amid cheers from the crowd.

The singer walked the runway with Denrele. Photo credit: Yemi Alade

Source: Instagram

The curvaceous singer was dressed in a strapless black dress which was embellished with braided pink fabric at the front.

Denerele, on the other hand, dazzled in a pink and red ensemble with a high collar. He paired the vibrant look with high buckle boots - one of his signature pieces.

Watch the stars strut the runway below:

AMVCA is an award ceremony for the entertainment industry. This year, the event will take place over the course of eight days.

Social media users react to the video

sera_unlimited:

"Abeg I too like @denrele_edun no cap.. e be like say him dey drink 50cans of energy drink .. As e be so na king forever oo because WHO GO FIT DO THIS NA???! "

starshineafrica:

"I love him soooo much!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ a work of art!!! Always Extra!!!! E for ENERGY!!!!!"

pwetybrella:

"Okayyy nah Denrele with the most."

ada___nma:

"Denrele is soooo talented."

adeolamijuwonlo:

"Normal is boring Denrele too lit."

Source: Legit.ng