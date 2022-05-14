The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards recently had its nominees' gala night and it was graced by several stars

From Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele to Big Brother Naija star, Mike Edwards, the stars turned up looking their best

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at seven head-turning looks served by some of these celebrities

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards nominees gala night took place Friday evening, May 13, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Just 24 hours before the main event later today.

The stars rocked some stylish looks. Crfedit: Nancy Isime, Mike Edward and Funke Akindele

Source: Instagram

The event saw the AMVCA nominees from the 33 categories and other celebrity guests bing their fashion A-game to the event.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at seven stars who came through in style.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

1. Nancy Isime

The Nollywood actress and TV host has never been one to miss out on looking fashionable for events and this time is no different.

She sported a tulle skater mini dress which featured a corset bodice.

She accessorized with a cute micro min bag and a pair of butterfly strappy stilleto sandals.

2. Elozonam

The Big Brother Naija star and top content creator is yet another star who kills it when it comes to fashion and style.

The Pepper Dem star came through looking suave in a mocha and white suit, keeping it flirty by going shirtless underneath the jacket.

He sported some sleek shoes which complimented the jacket.

3. Bisola

The reality TV star who doubles as an singer and an actress put her fine legs on display in this gorgeous number.

She rocked a deep green mini dress which featured ruffles around the shoulders and bust.

She accessorised with a pair of white pumps and a matching mini bag.

4. Mike Edwards

The Pepper Dem star showed up for the event looking dapper in a crisp suit.

He went for a dark monochrome look with only his boutonniere standing out in grey. This look was certainly a killer.

5. Funke Akindele

The Nollywood actress/filmmaker was also among the stars that graced the event looking stunning.

She rocked a blue velvety mini dress with lamb of mutton sleeves. She accessorised with a pair of hot pink Versace high platform heels and a matching purse.

6. Kiekie

The actress and event host stepped out looking drop-dead gorgeous in a tiered number.

She rocked the green bedazzled number with a hot pink purse and matching shoes, wearing her hair in a half French braids.

7. Adesua Etomi

The talented actress who is the official host of the nominees' gala night came through with the slay.

She rocked a sheer and lace dress by Matopeda Atelia which featured long sleeves with a fringe detailing.

The mother of one sported a nude shade of makeup.

The stars rocked some stylish looks to the event!

A night of African glamour: Saga, 8 others dazzle at AMVCA Cultural Day event

Africa Magic held its first-ever pan African food festival and cultural day in grand style. The awarding body celebrated African diversity and cultural heritage at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel.

The Culture Day is part of a weeklong event for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs.

Check out how nine celebrities dressed for the occasion in this article.

Source: Legit.ng