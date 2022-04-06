A fashion designer recently left social media users impressed after photos of her dress recreation surfaced online

In a photo collage shared by fashion blogger, @asoebi, the lady in the dress is placed alongside Yemi Alade whose look was the style inspiration

Several internet users have applauded the designer's effort with many opining that the recreation was better

In 2021, Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, rocked a beautiful pink look for one of the episodes of The Voice Nigeria season 3.

The fashionista stunned in a gorgeous custom-made pink metallic dress with dramatic sleeves by Xtrabrideslagos and styled by the talented Mimi Yina.

The style replication has impressed many people. Photo credit: Yemi Alade, Asoebi Africa

Source: Instagram

Well, the look was recently recreated by an Abuja-based fashion designer identified as Krystal Clothing.

While Yemi's dress was made with silver and pink fabric, hers was done with a pink and black print.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

For the neckline, the singer's dress featured a tiny plunging one while the replication featured a one that was wider.

Social media users react

The recreation left quite a number of people impressed and several others even went as far as stating that the replication was better than the original.

Check out some comments below:

esele_gee:

"Better version recreated."

iamchidinmai:

"Recreation looks like what creation copied."

vivyunfiltered:

"Recreation fine pass creation oh"

milinbubbles:

"How to collect another person's style and killed it"

mizknoorha:

"Did recreation mistakenly create the original copy????"

theonlyavari:

"I prefer the recreation."

adekunleyewnde:

"Recreation looks better, prefer the fabric."

hrm.christianahjob:

"Re-To-The-Creation on this one."

Go and sew no more: Reactions as lady replicates Mercy Aigbe's Bubu dress

While there are some tailors steady putting smiles on the faces of their clients, it appears the same is not the case for others.

One of such is a lady who is currently trending on social media following her attempt to replicate one of Mercy Aigbe's outfits.

Recall that ever since the Nollywood actress got married to her Muslim beau, she has been sporting some well-tailored Bubu dresses.

Well, it appears this particular fan loved one of such styles so much that she decided to replicate it.

Source: Legit.ng