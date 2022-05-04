Michael B. Jordan has headed to social media to let his beautiful girlfriend Lori Harvey know that he was totally impressed with her Met Gala look

Although the Blank Panther star was not there to walk with Lori on the red carpet, he made sure she felt appreciated with a sweet post

Lori looked ravishing in a maxi black dress that featured a cutout showing off her perfectly carved abs

Michael B. Jordan is totally in love with Lori Harvey, and he wants the world to know. The Without Remorse actor took to social media to share a picture of Harvey's breathtaking Met Gala fit and showered her with admiration.

Jordan took to social media to rave about Lori Harvey's Met Gala outfit. Credit: @michaelbjordan and @loriharvey

Jordan noted that his bae did exceptionally well for someone walking the Met Gala red carpet for the first time. He also shared that being at the prestigious event was a dream come true for Harvey, who always wished to attend the event. He wrote:

"Probably my fav pic. The composition says so much. Bird's eye view of a moment you've dreamed about for so long finally manifested & you didn't disappoint! Way to shine, baby girl. I love you."

Michael B. Jordan took to social media to rave about his lover Lori Harvey's Met Gala outfit. Image: Getty Images

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the celebrities have been keeping intimate details about their romance away from the spotlight. However, the publication added that they are both smitten with one another and hope everything stays that way.

Reacting to the Creed star's heartwarming message, peeps admired how he loves his woman loudly and took his time to compliment her stunning outfit.

@cinderrellie_ wrote:

"He shows her so much love!"

@too_real_tashaa added:

" love this for Lori."

@my_glitter_obsession replied"

"So sweet she looks gorgeous."

@yk.lex commented:

"I cant wait to meet a GROWN RESPECTFUL MAN "

@love_sbee added:

"I love how he loves her…purposely and out loud!"

