Hollywood stars stepped out dressed to kill on the biggest night of the fashion calendar, the 2022 Met Gala

Themed Gilded Glamour, the event saw stars stepping on the red carpet in designer ball gowns with lengthy trains, sparkly figure-hugging numbers

The Met Gala also saw the gents were draped in tuxes, although not many of them got creative with their ensembles

Although all celebrities came through with their best outfits, not everyone understood the assignment.

Some went overboard while others failed to impress with their simple looks. Legit.ng takes a look at some of the best dressed stars at the 2022 Met Gala.

1. Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is the uncontested queen of Met Gala looks. Kim has been leading with her exceptional looks and this year was no different.

The Skims founder channelled Marilyn Monroe in her iconic 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' Jean Louis gown.

Kardashian completed the look with freshly dyed blonde hair.

2. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is proud of where she comes from. The Grammy award-winning superstar turned heads in a Ralph Lauren number complete with a cape that had the New York City skyline.

According to People, the Girl On Fire hitmaker said her look was inspired by New York City. She said:

"My inspiration is our city. New York City forever. We really just wanted to bring New York to the gala. I love it."

3 Blake Lively

Blake Lively knows how to show up and show off.

The Green Lanten star left onlookers stunned when she magically transformed her elegant dress.

Lively's show-stopping custom Versace grown was inspired by the Art Deco design and the details of some of New York's most famous landmarks, reports CNN.

4. Cardi B

WAP rapper Cardi B understood the assignment.

The star oozed elegance as she stepped onto the red carpet in a golden Versace number.

The mother of two showed off her perfect hourglass figure in the one of a kind gown that featured gold coins.

5. Ciara

The topic of the day for Ciara was legs.

The Level Up singer levelled up in a stunning number that showed off her perfectly toned legs. Per Mail Online, the singer wowed in the metallic zebra print dress by Michael Kors.

