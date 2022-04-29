Popular Nigerian comedienne/actress, Anita Asuoha who is better known as Warri Pikin recently celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary

The entertainer and her husband shared some gorgeous photos of themselves rocking Igbo traditional ensembles

In a chat with Legit.ng, the designer behind the beautiful attires opened up about what went into creating the looks

Warri Pikin is known for cracking ribs on TV and we have received confirmation that she is just as sweet in person!

Real name Anita Asuoha, the entertainer recently left her fans in awe when she marked her ninth wedding anniversary with her husband in some gorgeous looks.

The designer gave an estimate of N500k for the looks. Photo credit: @kamaniphotography

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh recently had a chat with the brains behind the look, an Abuja-based womenswear brand known as Escak Couture.

Describing what it was like working with the comedienne, the designer stated that there were no dull moments with her.

In her words:

"My experience working with her, is quite unique, she is a loving person, funny and caring, there's no dull moment with her, No stress at all."

As is the case with many traditional looks, Warri Pikin who donned a red George dress will most likely see others attempt to recreate the look.

For couples who may want to replicate the design for their weddings or even anniversaries, the designer gave an estimate of N500k for the couple's look combined.

On how long it took to create the ensembles, she said:

"Creating the looks took 2 days. She knew what she wanted - the regal, classy Igbo look, honouring the tradition of her husband and we delivered exactly."

Source: Legit.ng