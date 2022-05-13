Several Nigerian stars turned up in their numbers for the African Magic African food festival and cultural day

Among the stars in attendance were BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes stars, Saskay, Whitemoney, Saga and Cross

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how these stars slayed their various African-inspired ensembles

Africa Magic held its first-ever pan African food festival and cultural day in grand style. The awarding body celebrated African diversity and cultural heritage at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel.

The Culture Day is part of a weeklong event for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs.

The stars turned up in style. Credit: Nancy Isime, Saga Adeolu and Medlin Boss

Source: Instagram

Check out how nine celebrities dressed for the occasion:

1. Nancy Isime

Known as the host with the most, the talented Nollywood actress and media personality executed the assignment effortlessly.

She donned a green ankara mini dress which brought out her curves beautifully.

With a matching head wrap, she adorned her dress with coral beads around the waist, neck, arms, wrists and on her head, going tribal with her face makeup.

2. Cross

The Big Brother Naija reality star came through with the boss vibes in this earth tone ensemble.

He rocked a three-piece ensemble consisting of pants, a long shirt and a long jacket over the set, sporting a matching cap.

He accessorised with a black walking stick, a pair of black shoes and sleek sunglasses.

3. Saskay

The Shine Ya Eyes star opted for a very Yoruba look and she slayed the look effortlessly.

She donned a purple striped iro and buba look with a matching gele and accessorised with some gorgeous beads.

With a horsetail hand accessory, she could easily pass for an Olori.

4. Saga

While Saskay came through with the African queen vibes, her fellow BBNaija ex-housemate, Saga stepped up for the king's spot.

He rocked a regal agbada ensemble that definitely had him commanding attention.

Saga in agbada is always a hit!

5. Medlin Boss

The popular celebrity designer and stylist certainly meant business at the event.

She came through in style, donning a multicoloured ankara tiered mermaid dress that was certainly a looker.

Featuring a front slit, Medlin did not only show off her curves, but also her legs.

6. Seyi Awolowo

The Pepper Dem star was not left out in the glamour of the night's event. He stepped out in a vibrant two-piece suit made with tribal print fabric.

Trust Seyi to keep things calm yet stylish when he steps out in interesting ensembles.

7. Arin

The Shine Ya Eyes star is another style lover who attended the event.

For her African look, she opted for the typical owambe look, slaying in a blush pink lace dress with a dramatic slit.

She also styled her gele in bunny ears shape, giving her look a playful yet fabulous vibe.

8. Whitemoney

The 2020 Big Brother Naija winner made sure to bring his Odogwu-ness to the event.

He turned up in a green ensemble with Isiagu and fur-infused designs. With a traditionally-designed handful and neckpiece, Whitemoney needed no introduction as the chief that he is.

9. Adunni Ade

The talented actress went with the rich aunty vibe and we cannot fault her for it!

She donned a floral print bubu dress, pairing the look with a black headgear. She accessorised with a white mini bag and a pair of heeled sandals.

It is safe to say these stars did their best to stick to the theme, showing up and showing out!

