Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, has proven to be a boss lady when it comes to slaying makeup looks

The screen goddess who is known for her impressive acting as well as her epic social media clapbacks has rocked some eye-catching looks

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at five memorable times she got it right with her hair and makeup

Jemima Osunde is one of Nollywood's most talented actresses and it is not hard to see why. Interestingly, the screen isn't the only place Osunde is killing it.

The actress has proven to be a boss when it comes to makeup slay. Credit: Jemima Osunde

Source: Instagram

A brief trip to her Instagram page shows that when it comes to fashion and style, she easily gets it.

Known for her affinity for nude shades of makeup, Osunde has continued to prove that she is a boss in the soft glam life.

Check out six photos below:

1. Ponytail and brown hues

In this photo, the actress sports a half ponytail hairstyle.

She rocked a natural shade of makeup, donning a thin strap corset dress. With a simple necklace and studded pin earrings, the look was definitely one for the books.

2. Fab in matte

This is yet another look that had fans gushing over with love.

Everything from the updo which gave room for her necklace to shine, down to her smoky eyes and matte lips worked perfectly together.

The actress sure knows how to slay effortlessly.

3. Side-swept

The actress once again kept things pretty natural with her makeup in this photo.

Pouring her curl locs to the side, Osunde sported studded earrings and a simple necklace in her baby pink blouse.

She certainly killed this look!

4. Diva in an LBD

The New Money star came through with the flirty and chic vibe in this ensemble.

In this photo, she rocked a form-fitting black dress with a sweetheart neckline. With a glossy look and wavy hair, this look was definitely giving everything it was supposed to give.

5. Pretty in pink

Here, the movie star takes a break from smoky eyes and goes for a brown eyeshadow, still maintaining her natural look.

Everything from the studded jewellery set to the perfectly executed makeup spelt perfection.

Jemima Osunde sure knows her onions when it comes to slaying makeup.

It takes the right sense of style and moderation to sport a flawless makeup look and Jemima Osunde certainly understands this!

