Big Brother Naija reality star, Erica Nlewedim, has taken to social media to share some stunning new photos

In the stack of photos, the Lockdown star who is also an actress posed in a flirty black maxi dress

A short while ago, BBNaija fans shared their thoughts on who rocked the pearly look between Liqurose and Nengi

Erica Nlewedim is not one to shy away when it comes to showing off what her mama gave her and her recent posts are yet another reminder.

The reality star rocked a black dress. Photo credit: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress who shot into the limelight following her time on the Big Brother Naija show in 2020, has continued to wow her fans.

Just recently, the reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of herself rocking a sultry look and exquisite makeup.

In the dark-themed snapshots, Erica is seen in a long lacey see-through gown with thin straps and a sweetheart neckline.

She pairs the look with some studded jewelry comprising of a chunky piece around her neck, multiple bracelets.

Interestingly, she added some sparkle to her hair as little studs can be seen used to decorate strands of hair.

For her makeup, she sports dark red lips and also adds some studs around her eyes and lashes too.

Check out the photos below:

