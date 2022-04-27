In November 2021, Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, took to social media to celebrate her birthday with some gorgeous photos

Just recently, one of her glamorous birthday looks was replicated by another lady, leaving many people impressed

A while ago, Legit.ng shared the story of a lady who left social media users buzzing with reactions over a failed dress recreation

Several months after Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, marked her birthday with some gorgeous looks, it appears we have our first recreation of one of her styles.

The actress marked her birthday in November 2021. Photo credit: Lilian Afegbai

Source: Instagram

Recall that Afegbai rocked a bejewelled gold bodysuit with a structured peplum-like design around the hips.

Her big afro ponytail cuffed in a chunky gold piece also stood out in the photos.

Well, the lady came through with her style game as she made sure to nail the look with a slightly different bodysuit.

Check out the post below:

An internet user, @morens_couture, was of the opinion that the style recreation was better than the original.

She wrote:

"The delivery is even badder."

