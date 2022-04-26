Photos of an asoebi style a lady commissioned her tailor to make versus what she got, in the end, have surfaced online

The recreated dress which is a poorly-done version of the original design has left many people amused

The lady who rocked the original design has reacted to the post, sharing her thoughts about the situation

More often than not, ladies post photos of their asoebi dresses alongside the tailor/designer behind the look.

This often helps others who may be interested in replicating the look to be able to reach out to the creators. However, there are those who prefer to use their own trusted (and sometimes more affordable) tailors for these recreations.

The post has left many people amused. Photo credit: @oven_secret, @asoebibella

This appears to be the case for a lady whose attempt at recreating an asoebi dress left her quite disappointed.

The mono strap inspiration features tulles tied around the waist and draping in the front.

However, what the lady received was not only ill-fitted but

See the post below:

Lady rocking original design reacts

Reacting to the trending photo, the lady, @oven_secret, pictured wearing the original design, reacted with amusement, pointing out that she had tagged her designer so other people could patronize her.

She wrote under the post:

"I tagged my tailor for you guys..You people refused to patronize her.. 2 years after and my picture is still making rounds on the internet."

Internet users share thoughts

kikzfashion:

"Some clients still dont want to understand that some styles are not for them."

the_nenrita:

"It's her body type/shape plus the dress is not fitted on her. The tailor tried abeg."

ene_annabelle:

"The only difference is that the waist is not high enough. And then, the shoulders are towards different sides. Oh wait, the color. Yes the color isn’t the same☺️"

cy_chi_:

"U short u wan go sew tall person style Na see the result."

angeluv10:

"The tailor needs to explain something to us."

_dynma_:

"Shey no be your measurement dem use?"

kk_purest_heart:

"What you ordered vs what you deserve."

