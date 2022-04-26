Newly-engaged fashionista, Temi Otedola, recently attended a movie premiere looking stylish in a white dress

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola wore a dress worth over N100k designed by a Nigerian clothing brand, Andrea Iyamah

In the photos shared on Instagram, Temi was sporting Bantu knots and showed off the big rock on her finger

When it comes to slaying in high-end designer ensembles, Temi Otedola easily comes to mind as she has proven over time to be a boss in the slay game.

Just recently, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, was out and about looking angelic in a dress by Nigerian clothing brand, Andrea Iyamah.

The fashionista attended a movie premiere. Photo credit: Temi Otedola, Andrea Iyamah

The newly-engaged beauty who was among the guests at the premiere of the movie, The Man For The Job, sported Bantu knots and a subtle makeup look.

The maxi look tagged the Hadasa Corset Dress cost N105,000 ($254) as seen on Industry Africa's website.

Temi accessorised with a choker believed to be from high-end brand, Chanel, according to @temi.otedolacloset, an Instagram page dedicated to the fashionista's style.

