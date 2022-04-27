Yet another lady recently fell victim to online shopping fiascos after she finally received her order

According to the video shared online, she had ordered a pair of love print high-waisted boyfriend jeans

Several internet users have reacted with amusement to the video, with some sharing their experiences

While the ease that comes with online shopping is too alluring to ignore, the downsides to it can be equally as disappointing as it is convenient.

The video has left many people amused. Credit: Krakshq

Source: Instagram

This is clearly the case with a lady whose experience shopping for a pair of denim pants online ended up in disappointment albeit hilariously.

'What I ordered versus what I got'

In a video shared by comic page, @krakshq, the lady showed a photo of a love print pair of high-waisted baggy denim pants she had ordered.

However, the next slide showed the lady wearing what she received from the online vendor and it was a far cry from what was advertised.

The pair of denim pants she received were not only undersized but also came in a 3/4 length.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

jayypower_:

"Na short person own u buy."

jhanetheplug:

" This is ex boyfriend jims."

itz_yom.yom:

"Atleast the love dey on top am."

bayano777:

"Yousef Y u go tall like data."

fatma_elzahra_batool:

"Na real gf jean."

queen_makkyy:

"Your leg too long nah why."

vicky_godfrey1:

"This one na marriage jeans."

kunle_kuzz:

"Online vendors no get joy."

Owner of original asoebi style amused as lady's attempt at recreation ends badly

More often than not, ladies post photos of their asoebi dresses alongside the tailor/designer behind the look.

This often helps others who may be interested in replicating the look to be able to reach out to the creators. However, there are those who prefer to use their own trusted (and sometimes more affordable) tailors for these recreations.

This appears to be the case for a lady whose attempt at recreating an asoebi dress left her quite disappointed.

