Former BBNaija season 6 housemate, Afije Rose Omokhoa better known as Liquorose had a big celebration at her 27th birthday party

The reality star gathered some of the most handsome and beautiful people in Nigeria's entertainment industry and they all looked fabulous at the star-studded party

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the most fashionable celebrities at the show and their looks stole the show at the party

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Liquorose got fans tripping following her star-studded birthday celebration recently.

The reality star gathered some of the finest entertainers who looked stunning at the party with their amazing outfits and flawless appearances.

Stunning outfits at Liquorose's birthday party. Credit: @kie_kie_ @berbiedoll @thearinolao @nancyisimeoffiical.

Some of the celebrities according to some fans even dressed more than the celebrant as the event looked like a big fashion show.

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the lovely outfits that stole the show on the night and the celebrity who rocked them.

1. Khloe - Black stone dress

BBNaija star, Khloe, stunned many as she rocked a beautiful black stone dress to the Liquorose star-studded birthday

The fitted black dress got eyes rolling as it brought out all her lovely shapes and curves and guest can't get enough of her beautiful looks.

Her beautiful dance video in the dress further complimented her gorgeous looks.

2. Nancy Isime - Short white dress with silver purse

Actress Nancy Isime rocked a beautiful short white gown to Liquorose's party showing off her hot legs.

The TV girl complimented the nice outfit with liver purse and fans couldn't take off her.

Check out her amazing outfit below:

3. Arin Alao - White Lace with a touch of black fluffy net

BBNaija star, Arin Alao attended her colleague's birthday party in a white lace gown with a touch of black fluffy net.

She rocked it with a silver straw curl hair as she had the fun of her life at the party.

Arin was one of the best dressed at the party, check her outfit below:

4. Kie Kie - White and Gold sequence

The hot of the night, Kie Ke killed the guests with her amazing outfit for the party.

She rocked a white gold sequence dress and showed it off on social media.

Who wouldn't love Kie Kie's lovely outfit? Check it out below:

5. Boma Noble Igwe Black Suit

Black is always beautiful and some men rocked nice black suits to the event.

Noble Igwe and Boma looked stunning and sharp in their black suits to Liquorose's party.

Uti Nwachuckwu also rocked a grey nice half suit And rocked a black shirt under it.

6. Berbie Doll - Black dress with touches of stone net

Berbie Doll turned up with one of the most lovely and beautiful outfits to the party.

She rocked a beautiful black dress with touches of stone net and looked good on it.

She shared the photos on Instagram.

Check out more amazing outfits from the event below:

Who rocked the best outfit to the event?

Celebrities attend Liquorose's star-studded 27th birthday party

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that some big names in the Nigerian entertainment industry turned up in their numbers to celebrate with Liquorose.

Liquorose organised a grand event for her 27th birthday with videos and photos from the eye-popping event hitting social media. '

Kie Kie was the host of the night as guests had the fun of their lives.

