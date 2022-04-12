Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Liquorose, celebrated her 27th birthday in style and she rocked different outfits

The BBNaija star who is mostly known for her tomboyish lifestyle showed off a completely different feminine side

The dancer rocked themed gowns, outfits embellished with petals, shiny pieces and even a sheer blue provocative lingerie set

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Liquorose, turned 27 in style and she turned heads on social media with the different outfits she wore during the period.

As expected, the dancer did not settle for just one or two outfits but went in for different themes like The Great Gatsby, Owambe and pieces with blings and shiny designs.

Different pieces Liquorose wore for her birthday Photo credit: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

Liquorose also showed off her fierce feminine side as she rocked a sheer blue lingerie piece.

1. Pretty in blue

This piece got people drooling over Liquorose seeing as the lingerie generously showed off her curves.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The pearl accessories complemented the gorgeous hair and subtle makeup that finished the look.

No better way to show off your endowments than this.

2. Owambe like the bride

Liquorose could pass for a Yoruba bride in this beautiful pink and green aso oke ensemble with statement sleeves.

Styled by Medlin Boss, the neck area gives the outfit a dainty look with the netty covering and unconventional turtle neck.

Less is more was the principle that was followed with this entire fit.

3. Sheer but covered

There is no better way to show off a lot yet so little than in this sheer yellow velvety gown.

The yellow velvet scattered in patches gives the beautiful detail to the outfit which looks like it was paired with a bodysuit to cover essential details.

Yellow is definitely Liquorose's colour.

4. Glammed in white

White is one colour that looks good in dresses but this three-piece on Liquorose is all shades of glam.

The intricate and delicately placed silver details took the cloth from zero to a hundred.

With or without the jacket, the outfit bangs.

5. Great Gasby theme

This is perhaps the best outfit Liquorose pulled off for her birthday and it gave off the Great Gatsby vibes.

The black dress has different statement pieces at strategic places and the shiny stones brought out the glam in the dress.

The feathery details and silk attachment on the shoulder, as well as the headpiece, are the real attention to detail.

6. Beaded up

The reality star dazzled in this velvet dress with heavily beaded details which finished in strands from the knee down.

The dress featured below the shoulder sleeves with an illusion neckline. Liquorose finished off the look with an equally beaded bag.

7. Blue us away

Eveyone needs a little black dress, but Liquorose has given a need to own a blue one in every wardrobe.

The dress featured a slant opening covered by transparent net fabric held together by the embellished blue fabric.

Liquorose channelled her inner Beyonce for this glam look.

New set of fans shower Liquorose with 27 shoes, other gifts on 27th birthday

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye runner up proved that she's got one of the biggest fan bases in the history of the reality show.

Liquorose celebrated her birthday and the love from fans was on another level. As if their show of love was not enough, another set of fans came together to spoil her with more gifts.

The new fans got the reality star 27 money bouquets, 27 designer shoes, bags and hundreds of clothes.

Source: Legit.ng