Some big names in the Nigerian entertainment industry turned up in their number to celebrate with ex-BBNaija season 6 star, Liquorose

Liquorose organised a grand event for her 27th birthday with videos and photos from the eye-popping event emerging on social media

Instagram influencer, Kie Kie was the host of the night as guests had the fun of their lives, Nigerians have reacted to moments from the event

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye runners-up, Liquorose organised a grand event for her much-talked-about 27th birthday.

Liquorose stagged a star-studded event that has important personalities in the entertainment industry in attendance.

Liquorose organises star-studded birthday party. Credit: @bellanaijaonline

Source: Instagram

Some of the stars who attended her 27th birthday party included, AY Comedian, BBNaija's Khloe Sammie, Boma, and Frodd, Noble Igwe, singer Praiz, Uti Nwachukwu, actress Dayo Amusa among others.

Check out photos of the guests on the red carpet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Instagram influencer, Kie Kie was the host of the night as she thrilled the guest to a wonderful fun moment.

Watch her video below:

The celebrant of the night, Liquorose who is a professional dancer treated her guest with lovely dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to moments from Liquorose's birthday

Social media users across the country have reacted to the fun moments from Liquorose's star-studded 27th birthday party.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Auntykate_official:

"The theme is great Gatsby,she killed it.i love the dress."

Therealteened:

"Money done come Liquorose self no gree carry body again."

The_atinukemi:

"Kie kie is the best host forget."

Iphuunanya:

"I thought the party had a theme? My Igbo brother Frodd"

Tha.dollargirl:

"Uti , Praise and koko for me! Koko added good weight."

Brands_and_brains_blog:

"I don't think dress code parties are for some people.... It's a “Gatsby-themed party” and I am seeing polo and Organza???! Wow!"

New set of fans showers Liquorose with amazing gifts

Legit.ng previously reported that Liquorose got more massive love from her teeming fans on her 27th birthday.

The reality star got loads of amazing gifts on the day of her 27th birthday and the gifts seemed not enough as another set of fans came through for her.,

Liquorose got a new set of gifts that included shoes, money bouquets, designer bags, and lots of clothes.

Source: Legit.ng