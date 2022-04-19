The traditional wedding of popular Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, is currently going down in Imo state, and videos have started emerging from the event

The actress turned up in her first outfit of the day as a bride and demonstrated her lovely dance moves as a typical Igbo lady

Rita rocked a beautiful blue outfit with loads of beads and complimented her amazing moves with a long horsetail-fly-whisk, Nigerians have showered her with congratulatory messages

The traditional wedding between Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and her man, Fidelis Anosike is going down in Imo state, and videos have emerged from the colourful event.

The Nollywood star wowed her fans with her first official outfit of the day as she rocked a skimpy blue outfit and danced as the beautiful bride she is.

The outfit was complemented by loads of neck and waist beast while holding a traditional horsetail-fly-whisk to aid the queenly dance moves.

Watch the video of her bridal dance below:

Watch another video of the beautiful bride below:

Nigerians shower Rita Dominic with congratulatory messages

Social media users across the country have shared their warm wishes and lovely congratulatory messages to Rita Dominic on the occasion of her traditional wedding.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mildred_osifo:

"God is never late .. I’m so happy for her."

Tamarafittings:

"Delay is not denial Congratulations Aunty Rita."

Christyo17:

"May the good lord bless this union."

Chi_miriam:

"Beautiful woman... truly God's time is the best."

Adebimpe.l:

"Congratulations God bless your home."

Preetyville:

"There’s time for everything so happy for this Queen."

Ireneconniekay:

"A time like this I’m so emotional this is her time indeed."

Gold241936:

"Wow congratulations ma am so super happy for you may God bless ur marriage in JESUS Name Amen."

