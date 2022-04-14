Kourtney Kardashian got peeps talking when she appeared for a television interview in a black velvet bathrobe

The star, who was on Good Morning America alongside her sister Kim Kardashian to talk about their new show, The Kardashians , had fans confused

Social media users had mixed reactions to the reality TV star's dress down; many felt she should have put on something decent

Kourtney Kardashian is living in a world of her own. The reality television star shocked fans when she appeared live on TV in a black velvet gown.

Social media users are sharing mixed reactions to Kourtney Kardashian’s recent interview. Image: Getty Images

The 42-year-old mother of three appeared on Good Morning America to promote their much-anticipated reality TV show The Kardashians alongside her sister Kim.

Kim looked elegant with light makeup and a black top, while Kourtney opted for a more relaxed look. She had her bathrobe and no makeup.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the interview. Some loved the fact that Kourt is comfortable in her skin enough to appear on national TV with no makeup, while others pointed out that she was supposed to try and look decent.

@CL R wrote:

"Love Kourtney’s vibe in this interview ✨ In her black, velvety robe and fireplace as a background, so cosy love it."

@Emma Bauer added:

"Kourtney in that bathrobe is killing me."

@Kate Templeton noted:

"Kim: full glam. Kourt: glam, but also a comfy robe and very chill vibes."

@Se Mooney commented:

"I love Kourtney, but she was supposed to put on something decent for the interview."

Nuha Alkhalifah also said:

"What is Kourtney wearing? Is she wearing a robe on TV? Girl, please have some manners."

