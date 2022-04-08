Nollywood actor and model, IK Ogbonna, recently took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself

In the video, the popular actor is seen smiling at the camera as he attempts to show off his dimples

While some fans complimented the talented screen god, others seized the opportunity to troll him over his lace wig

Two years after joining the men's wig club, IK Ogbonna appears to still be getting trolled over his fashion choices.

Just recently, he took to social media to share a video of himself

Fans have reacted to his lace wig. Credit: @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

In the video, the actor is seen attempting to show off what appears to be a dimple.

However, while many of his fans were mesmerized by his good looks, it appears not everyone is over the fact that he sports a wig.

Recall in 2020, the actor switched up his look when he debuted the new punk style.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to IK's wig

st_latifa:

"Your wig is fine."

simisola236:

"Is d hair for o."

richfamouslala:

"Okosisi don attach hair ❤️"

easymoneygramm:

"Afro gang."

hangelarhhh:

"If handsome was a person."

ope_ninla:

"Nice wig."

king_rooben_of_laygos:

"You and this Your Fake Hair Sha!"

Source: Legit.ng