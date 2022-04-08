Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to social media to brag about his numerous wealth and it has caused a buzz

The Risky crooner shared a series of new photos of himself having a good time and noted that he spends nothing less than $30,000 (N12.5m) on a night out like that

Davido’s shared information however raised a lot of interesting comments on social media from both his fans and haters

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again caused a buzz online over his fancy lifestyle after he shared a new post on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Davido posted a series of photos of himself outside with his crew at what appeared to be a lavish restaurant.

Not stopping there, the music star explained that whenever he goes out like that, he spends nothing less than $30,000 (N12.5 million).

Davido revealed that he spends at least $30,000 (N12.5m) on every night out. Photos: @davido

According to the DMW boss, he doesn’t do it to oppress, he does it to inspire people.

In his words:

“A night out like this will cost me none less than $30,000 we do this to Inspire not oppress ! Gang ‍♂️.”

See the post below:

Mixed reactions trail Davido’s post

After the top singer shared just how much a good night out costs him, a number of online users had different things to say about it. Many of them wondered what to do with the information. Read some of their comments below:

Only_1_queenassurance:

“Who asked you how much it costs you ??”

Iam_successfulab:

“Must u talk all the time try Dey shut up sometimes.”

Preshcares_:

“Who ask am?”

_Therealamaka:

“But we no really ask sha‍♀️.”

King_flexyjay:

“This is a zobo very cold zobo.”

Razorblade.400:

“Who ask am? Must he talk, na him start to Dey spend?”

O_abibzy:

“Bruh keep shut we don’t need this info*”

Ambyy4real:

“Yes boss, their oga get money ??”

Lamora_rosie:

“Who never spend money hands in the air, no hands.”

Davido causes frenzy as he makes it rain cash on Lagos street

Davido has once again endeared himself to many after he was spotted making it rain on the streets of Lagos.

In a series of videos posted on the music star’s Instagram story, he was seen driving on the streets of Lagos in his newly acquired Lamborghini when a large crowd bombarded him.

The singer’s security tried to no avail to disperse the crowd. Davido then threw a bundle of cash on the streets for the crowd as they hailed him while many of them ran around to get their own share of the bounty.

