Yet another lady was recently left unhappy after the dress she contracted her tailor to make was done poorly

In a post shared by fashion blogger, @asoebibella, a photo of the original design alongside the botched look are placed side by side

Several internet users have reacted to the trending post, many of whom had quite a lot to say about the recreation

What was meant to be an opportunity to slay a regal look ended in tears for a lady who recently got her heart broken after a major fashion miss courtesy of her tailor.

The post has sparked hilarious reactions online. Photo credit: @asoebibella

She had commissioned her tailor to replicate a green dress with structured off-shoulder long sleeves.

However, the dress - which was a floor-length mermaid dress - was nothing like what was replicated.

Not only was it several sizes too big for the client, the sleeves were way too high as seen on the visibly-displeased client.

See post below:

Social media users share thoughts

nay_oh_mine:

"Order vs Disorder."

__rhoe:

"What was her budget."

senegalbyeko:

"Witchery in broad daylight."

mewah_o.g:

"Stop playing fam! nothing was recreated over here."

el_bethhairline:

" wetin be this."

konstycons:

"Hell to the no."

lawani_girly:

"Lol..... It's the ladder shoulder pads for me."

sweetest_mory:

"The tailor simply sew flying without wings for you. Mama you sef denge pose and carry purse let me see something."

uceys_craftnationz:

"That's what we get from copying people too much. I mean it has become a trend. No apologies. However , there are things to consider while copying.....do I have same body physique with the model? Can the recreator do it perfectly well like the original creator? , etc."

30.shadesofgold:

"why she choose dis kind style God gat punish the tailor, Weyrey gave her twin tower for front."

dclothingsplug:

"she is ready for a serious fist fight with the tailor."

its_ujay:

"She looks like someone that went to be drinking weight loss tea, after giving tailor her measurements! Cox this dress looks big."

