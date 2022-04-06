A hairstylist has gone viral on social media for her unique braided wig design as seen in a trending video

The viral clip shows a step-by-step of how she created her cornrow braided wig which she later modelled

Several internet users have shared their thoughts about the wig with many people disapproving of the look

Yet another lady has caused a buzz on social media and this time, it has to do with her choice of wig.

In a video currently trending online, the lady is seen creating her wig using a mannequin and with the help of some push pins.

The wig and the process it took sparked reactions. Photo credit: @nigerianbraids

Source: Instagram

The step-by-step process sees the lady using the pin to hold the twisted cornrows in place before she goes in on the braid with a needle and thread.

She proceeds to add some lace frontal before modelling the wig on her head.

Check out the video below:

Internet users share thoughts on braided wigs

__anniita:

"I swear, I don’t like this creative please."

blckjewel:

"L for Stunning."

resa_loving_life2:

"Y’all need to stop."

lodayih:

"What was that shiny transition about."

mztonia199:

"Yes creativity but I can’t wear it."

nessashirsha:

"Immediately NO Immediately NO "

mrst._216hair:

"Lmao,if yall don't get outta here with this hatthey making anything now‍♀️its a hard HELL NO for me."

jijilex_:

"No please, anything is a wig these days."

mhizoti:

"I don’t know about you guys but wigs are supposed to be for hair not braids, esp Weaving braids Don’t."

