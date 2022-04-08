A beautiful bride recently got married traditionally in a gorgeous outfit which was heavily inspired by one of Tacha's looks

Recall in late 2021, the Big Brother Naija star left fans in awe when she modelled a stunning bridal look for designer, Xtrabrides Lagos

Several social media users have commended the tailor for what they consider an impressive style recreation

Months after Big Brother Naija star, Tacha, wowed the internet in a fabulous Xtrabrides Lagos bridal outfit, it appears the first recreation is in.

A Nigerian fashion brand identified as Classique Signatures recently made their client a happy and glowing bride in the replicated piece.

Many people have commended the tailor. Photo credit: @classique_signatures112 and @wale_visuals

Source: Instagram

Recall in 2021, Tacha modelled a gorgeous peach bridal look which was designed by Xtrabrides Lagos.

The look which was replicated for the bride saw the beautiful lady posing in the blue version of the design which was executed in an impressive manner.

Fans share thoughts on recreation of Tacha's look

The replication impressed so many people who believed the look was perfectly exectued.

Check out comments below:

asookebyhouseofcrystal:

"Both "

nifeh_ofi:

"Both oo"

divapexy:

"Yes yes yes yes. Designer that Sabi something❤️❤️. I mean, this is copy and paste, then modify❤️❤️❤️"

houseofbunor:

"Assignment was well understood and executed."

officialedobabe101:

"Both❤️❤️❤️"

