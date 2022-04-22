Celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, has outdone herself in yet another beautiful outfit she made for BBNaija star Maria

The pretty dress which was properly detailed was made out of old newspapers which gave it a vintage look

Maria also rocked a blonde hair which was rolled into huge mounds on her head with empty drink cans

Popular Nigerian reality star Maria has got people gushing over her after she shared a new set of stunning photos.

The BBNaija star was styled by celebrity designer Toyin Lawani also known as Tiannah and as expected the creativity was unmatched.

Toyin Lawani styles Maria in newspaper dress Photo credit: @mariachikebenjamin

The short dress itself was made out of old newspapers which gave it a vintage look, and Tianna paid attention to details and styled it the same way it would have looked if it were a fabric.

From the waist down, the dress was gathered into layers of newspapers which gave it a ruffled look and everything gathered at the back into a short tail.

"Low key but I bet you don’t get tired of keeping tabs, so here’s YOUR NEWS Styled by the king of fashion @tiannahsplacempire '

Nigerians react to Maria's post

thejackiebent:

"Omg i looove!"

official_mercyeke:

"My girl is the best."

wf_jamesbrown:

"I knew Is my aunty ti @tiannahsplacempire."

oma_temofeh:

"Honestly I feel Tiannah is really underrated in this country. America suppose hijack you since, I swear. People back home would never appreciate you instead they would continue to hate it is well."

adejumo_aishat:

"When I saw the picture, i didn't check the caption for the designer again. I knew it was Tiannah. 100%"

berbiedoll:

"Whoshhhhh love the look "

kikagoodhair:

"Front page worthy ❤️"

Maria replies fan who insinuated she suffers domestic violence

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Maria, gave a hilarious response to a Twitter user who insinuated that she is suffering domestic violence from her man.

The fan went a bit hard on the reality star when he suggested that her man, Kelvin usually punches her in the face.

Maria schooled the fan and declared that the day a man treats her that way, she would be jailed for murder.

