Nollywood actor and model, Bryan Okwara, recently took to his Instagram page to share a hilarious video

In the clip, a photo of a model in a two-piece set he reportedly ordered from an online shop and it did not fit

Several internet users have reacted with amusement with some pointing out that he didn't order his size

Yet another man has fallen victim to online shopping and it appears to have left quite a number of people amused.

Nollywood actor, Bryan Okwara, shared a hilarious video of a man trying out a two-piece outfit he bought online.

The video has amused many people. Credit: @bryanokwara

Source: Instagram

In the video, the man is seen donning the two-piece set as seen on the model in the left photo of the collage.

However, the shirt on him appears several sizes too small for the plus size man.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He hilariously goes on to pose like the model - perhaps with the hope of making the dress work just like it did on the model.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

chinahbryan:

"He even tried to pose like the model , still no way."

_king_bunny:

"I really like him he tried all the styles to make sure it wasn’t just him or his eyes."

jumpsuit_magazine:

"He should wear waist trainer."

iamebube_:

"U did not order for ur size na ....sorry bro."

obyadat:

"This thing can frustrate."

neneeeh:

"He is soo confused."

thriftby_rj:

"Omo the posture for me."

blanckdigital:

"The problem is that first button."

Go and sew no more: Reactions as lady replicates Mercy Aigbe's Bubu dress

While there are some tailors steady putting smiles on the faces of their clients, it appears the same is not the case for others.

One of such is a lady who is currently trending on social media following her attempt to replicate one of Mercy Aigbe's outfits.

Recall that ever since the Nollywood actress got married to her Muslim beau, she has been sporting some well-tailored Bubu dresses.

Well, it appears this particular fan loved one of such styles so much that she decided to replicate it. However, it ended in tears.

Source: Legit.ng