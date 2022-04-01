Big Brother Naija 2020 reality star, Wathoni Anyansi, has taken to social media to celebrate the start of April

The Lockdown ex-housemate rocked a corset bodice jumpsuit with a wide-brimmed bedazzled hat

Only a few days ago, the mother of one was listed among the top BBNaija stars with poor dress sense

Birthdays are special events and for Wathoni Anyansi who was born in April, there is no better way to anticipate the new age than with style and class.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 ex-housemate recently took to her Instagram page to upload some new snaps on the occasion of the new month.

The reality TV star marked the new month in style. Photo credit: @wathonianyansi

Source: Instagram

In the two photos shared, the Lockdown star is seen posing in a stylish black ensemble.

The outfit which appears to be a jumpsuit features a corset bodice made with black and sheer fabric, giving the illusion of a strapless bra.

The lower part of the jumpsuit features wide-legged pants in plain black. She glammed the look a notch higher with some gloves and a wide-brimmed hat.

Wathoni complemented the entire ensemble by sporting dark lips.

Sharing the photos, part of her caption read:

"Hello April. It’s my birth month and it’s a special one for me ❤️."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng