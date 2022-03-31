A man and his wife have recently gotten many talking on social media after pictures of them surfaced

@onosowobo shared a photo of herself wearing a black dress for her wedding which is very different from the white gown brides wear

Several netizens who saw the post took to the comments section to share various opinions on the choice of outfits

A bride has sparked huge conversations online after taking to social media to share pictures from her wedding.

The Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng on the timeline of @onosowobo had photos of her wearing a black dress which is different from the normal white one brides wear.

Her now-husband was also seen in a white attire different from the typical black suit worn by grooms.

@onosowobo shared the post with the caption:

"Our civil wedding jpegs. We are such a stunning and cool couple."

Internet users react

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 3,000 retweets with 550 quote tweets and over 20,000 likes.

@ikwechiri commented:

"Love how you broke the rules. Husband dressed in white and wife in black. I loveeet."

@priscilaphilips replied:

"May love be enough to bring you both to more grounded alignment as a couple and expand the abundance you both allow. Your culture identity as a couple is what only you two will build from a place of healed, wholeness and the gardening of your love. Love & light you two."

@jayydare wrote:

"Dear Dami, I have not met you in person but I have so much love for you, I have no idea but I love to see you win. Congratulations Dami, I'm so happy for you and I wish you nothing but utmost peace, more love, joy and happiness. Enjoy this new phase of your life."

From @remilekun2386:

"Seem like you people mum don't ve church group or cooperative society? So simple and elegant! Congratulations."

@FemiMyLord commented:

"Its a new age, its a new era. The rate at which our generation is breaking all the regressive rules is giving me joy."

