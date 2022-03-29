Many Nigerian celebrities came out to party over the weekend and photos of the stars at these events have surfaced online

As is the case with most Nigerian weddings, the stars were spotted rocking different beautifully designed asoebi ensembles

In this article, Legitng takes a look at some of the celebrity fashionistas and how they slated their looks

It goes without saying that every weekend in Nigeria witnesses numerous weddings with beautiful couples and fashionable guests.

The stars rocked stylish looks. Photo credit: Nengi Hampson and Priscilla Ojo

The last weekend of March 2022 was no different as many guests turned up in their best looks to celebrate love.

Check them out below:

1. Nengi

The Big Brother Naija star was among the gues present at the wedding of CEO, Jenny’s Glow and she made sure to represent!

The curvy beauty rocked the uniform black lace with a green Ankara train attached at the back

The dress which featured an illusion neckline and feather accents did justice to her curves - as per usual.

2. Papaya Ex

The social media influencer came through with the slay in a maxi illusion mini dress with a sweetheart neckline

Papaya who used proven to have an affinity for form-fitting outfits kept her waist snatched in a corset bodice.

3. Funke Akindele

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker kept things simple and classy in this blue two-piece number.

The outfit which comprised of a lightly-below-the-knee skirt and a structured blouse had the Jemima star looking every bit like the rich aunty she is.

4. Berbiedoll

The social media influencer and fashion entrepreneur isn’t one to shy away from revealing asoebi styles and this time is no different.

Also part of the wedding guests at the wedding of CEO Jenny’s Glow, Berbiedoll rocked a cleavage-revealing dress with a thigh-high slit.

5. Priscilla Ojo

The fashion entrepreneur and daughter of actress, Iyabo Ojo was also among the celebrities who attended weddings over the weekend.

She donned a floral lace dress with its bodice designed in a corset embellished by appliqués.

6. Ashmusy

The content creator and social media influencer certainly made people go green with envy in this head-turning number.

She rocked a gorgeous green dress that featured an intricately designed bodice, structured butterfly sleeves and an interesting neckline design.

The stars did not only show up for these events but they also showed out and we are loving every bit of it!

